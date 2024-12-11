Kobe Brown Injury: Takes part in shooting drills
Brown (back) was spotted taking part in shooting drills during Wednesday's practice, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Brown is recovering from a herniated disc and is expected to be evaluated in about a week, at which point he could be cleared to take light contact in practice. Before suffering the injury, the second-year forward had appeared in seven games, averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes.
