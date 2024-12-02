Fantasy Basketball
Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown Injury: Won't play Tuesday vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Brown (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Brown will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to back soreness, and his next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Timberwolves. Mo Bamba will continue to serve as the Clippers' backup center to Ivica Zubac due to Brown's injury.

Kobe Brown
Los Angeles Clippers
