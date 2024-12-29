Kobe Brown News: Appears past back injury
Brown (back) is not listed on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Brown hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 25 due to a back injury, but it appears he could be available for Monday's game. He's currently in the G League with the San Diego Clippers for Sunday's game against the Memphis Hustle.
