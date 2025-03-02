Kobe Brown News: Assigned to G League Saturday

The Clippers assigned Brown to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.

Brown joined the G League Clippers for their 118-103 win over the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday, during which he recorded 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes. Despite being a member of the club's 15-man roster, the 25-year-old appeared in only five outings for the parent club in February, and he averaged 1.4 points across 7.0 minutes per contest.