Kobe Brown News: Available Friday
Brown (back) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Brown will shake off his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a lumbar sprain. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the 26-year-old forward has averaged 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 29.0 minutes per tilt. With Brown back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Micah Potter, Jalen Slawson and Obi Toppin.
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