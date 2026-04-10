Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Brown (back) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Brown will shake off his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a lumbar sprain. Over his last five appearances (four starts), the 26-year-old forward has averaged 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 29.0 minutes per tilt. With Brown back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Micah Potter, Jalen Slawson and Obi Toppin.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago