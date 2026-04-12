Kobe Brown News: Available Sunday
Brown (back) is available for Sunday's game against Detroit, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Brown will shake off his questionable tag due to a lumbar strain and suit up in Indiana's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old forward has started five consecutive contests, averaging 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 27.8 minutes per game during this stretch.
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