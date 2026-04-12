Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Brown (back) is available for Sunday's game against Detroit, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brown will shake off his questionable tag due to a lumbar strain and suit up in Indiana's regular-season finale. The 26-year-old forward has started five consecutive contests, averaging 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 27.8 minutes per game during this stretch.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
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