Kobe Brown News: Back with first unit Tuesday
Brown is starting Tuesday's game against New York.
Brown will step into the starting lineup for the third time in four games as the Pacers continue to juggle injuries to Andrew Nembhard (calf) and Pascal Siakam (knee). Brown has yet to score in double figures in three starts this season but was effective on the glass in his last stint with the first unit Friday by securing seven rebounds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2619 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters20 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 2421 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More