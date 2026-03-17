Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown News: Back with first unit Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Brown is starting Tuesday's game against New York.

Brown will step into the starting lineup for the third time in four games as the Pacers continue to juggle injuries to Andrew Nembhard (calf) and Pascal Siakam (knee). Brown has yet to score in double figures in three starts this season but was effective on the glass in his last stint with the first unit Friday by securing seven rebounds.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
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