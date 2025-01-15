Kobe Brown News: Chips in 27 points in G League

Brown tallied 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Brown was San Diego's second-leading scorer Tuesday behind Trentyn Flowers (32), and the duo joined Cam Christie (25) as the three Clippers' starters to score at least 20 points. Brown is averaging just 7.6 minutes per game at the NBA level, so his stints in the G League will give him an opportunity for more reps.