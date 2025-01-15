Fantasy Basketball
Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown News: Chips in 27 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 6:08pm

Brown tallied 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Brown was San Diego's second-leading scorer Tuesday behind Trentyn Flowers (32), and the duo joined Cam Christie (25) as the three Clippers' starters to score at least 20 points. Brown is averaging just 7.6 minutes per game at the NBA level, so his stints in the G League will give him an opportunity for more reps.

Kobe Brown
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
