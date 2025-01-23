Kobe Brown News: Crashes glass in loss

Brown had four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Brown played a season-high 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics and put in the work on the glass. He finished the game with a career-high 11 rebounds for the Clippers against the defending NBA champions.