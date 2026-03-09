Kobe Brown News: Decent stat line off bench
Brown accumulated eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Brown has scored in single figures in six straight games, and his streaming viability is mostly tied to occasions when the Pacers choose to rest some of their key contributors. The third-year forward has averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.7 minutes per tilt in his last six games.
