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Kobe Brown News: Dropped from rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 12:43pm

Brown (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 128-126 win over the Magic.

During Monday's contest, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle deviated from his recent approach and ran a more streamlined nine-man rotation while handing three of the team's established starters (Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith) 30-plus minutes apiece. As a result, Brown and Quenton Jackson were squeezed out of the rotation, but both should be able to reclaim roles before long. The 16-56 Pacers have little at stake beyond draft position over their final 10 games, which likely means that players like Siakam, Nembhard and Nesmith could be rested frequently and/or have their minutes pulled back. Brown had been a beneficiary of Indiana holding out key players for the past several weeks, as the third-year forward has averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 23.7 minutes over his 18 appearances for the Pacers since coming over in a Feb. 5 trade with the Clippers.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
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