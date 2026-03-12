Kobe Brown News: Entering starting five
Brown will start Thursday's game against the Suns, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Brown will draw his first start since Feb. 11 with the Pacers running out a depleted squad Thursday evening. He's struggled to get much going through five games off the bench in March, as he's averaging 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per appearance.
