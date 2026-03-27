Kobe Brown News: Fills it up Friday
Brown provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers.
Brown saw an elevated role, starting the second half after Jarace Walker was ruled out due to a concussion. Brown took advantage of the situation, chipping in across all major categories. If Walker is forced to miss time, Brown is all of a sudden on the radar as a potential streaming option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 216 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1314 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2629 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More