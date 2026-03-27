Kobe Brown News: Fills it up Friday

Brown provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers.

Brown saw an elevated role, starting the second half after Jarace Walker was ruled out due to a concussion. Brown took advantage of the situation, chipping in across all major categories. If Walker is forced to miss time, Brown is all of a sudden on the radar as a potential streaming option.