Kobe Brown News: Flirts with double-double
Brown registered nine points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 135-114 loss to Philadelphia.
Brown fell just one point short of a double-double, logging at least 30 minutes for the third time in the past four games. With Indiana seemingly throwing in the towel already, Brown could find himself a regular in the rotation for the remainder of the season. Although his production has been modest, at best, he is a name to watch if you are simply looking for quantity over quality.
