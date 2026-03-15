Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Brown will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jalen Slawson will replace Brown in the first unit for Sunday's game. As a reserve this season, Brown owns averages of 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago