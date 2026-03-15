Kobe Brown News: Headed to bench
Brown will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jalen Slawson will replace Brown in the first unit for Sunday's game. As a reserve this season, Brown owns averages of 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
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