Kobe Brown News: Makes garbage-time return

Brown (back) played the final 12 minutes of Tuesday's 122-86 loss to the Spurs and finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Brown made his first appearance since Nov. 25, after he had been sidelined for more than a month due to back injury management. The second-year forward likely won't be featured in head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation on a regular basis now that he's healthy again. The 12 minutes Brown played Tuesday represented his second-highest total of the season, and he didn't check into the game until the start of the fourth quarter, when the Clippers were trailing by 28 points.