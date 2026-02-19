Kobe Brown News: Moving to bench
Brown isn't starting Thursday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Brown will retreat to a bench role after drawing a spot start Feb. 11 against the Nets. He hasn't been much of a factor off the bench lately, averaging 4.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.4 minutes over his last seven games as a reserve.
