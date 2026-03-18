Kobe Brown News: Not starting Wednesday
Brown isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Portland, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Brown had started in three of Indiana's past four games, but he'll take a seat Wednesday evening. Instead, Jalen Slawson will draw the start. Despite his reserve status, expect Brown to see plenty of run.
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