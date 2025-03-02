Kobe Brown News: Pops for 16 points in G League
Brown posted 16 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the G League San Diego Clippers' 108-103 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.
The 2023 first-round pick is a member of the Clippers' 15-man roster, but because he hasn't been seeing much playing time of late, he was sent to the G League to pick up some minutes. Brown should be back with the parent club for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
