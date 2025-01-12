Kobe Brown News: Returns to parent club

The Clippers recalled Brown from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.

Brown joined San Diego for Friday's 105-89 win over the Texas Legends, finishing with 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes. The 25-year-old has received little playing time at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per contest over 11 appearances.