Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown News: Returns to parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 9:29am

The Clippers recalled Brown from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.

Brown joined San Diego for Friday's 105-89 win over the Texas Legends, finishing with 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes. The 25-year-old has received little playing time at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per contest over 11 appearances.

Kobe Brown
Los Angeles Clippers
