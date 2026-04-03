Kobe Brown News: Scores 12 points with nine boards

Brown recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 129-108 loss to the Hornets.

Brown has been playing well over the past four games, posting averages of 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 triples and 0.8 steals per contest. Siakam exited Friday's game with a back injury, so if he needs to sit out Sunday's meeting with the Cavaliers, Brown could see more shots falling his way.