Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown News: Strong showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:06am

Brown recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Pistons.

Brown ended the 2025-26 regular season on a high note for the injury-depleted Pacers. Following his midseason trade from the Clippers, Brown stepped into a large role for Indiana and thrived. Across 27 appearances, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 50.3 percent shooting from the field.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
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