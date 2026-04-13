Kobe Brown News: Strong showing in loss
Brown recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Pistons.
Brown ended the 2025-26 regular season on a high note for the injury-depleted Pacers. Following his midseason trade from the Clippers, Brown stepped into a large role for Indiana and thrived. Across 27 appearances, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers on 50.3 percent shooting from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 76 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More