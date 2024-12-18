Kobe Bufkin Injury: Out for remainder of season

Bufkin will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season as he undergoes surgery to address his right shoulder instability, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

This is a tough blow for the second-year guard, but he's expected to make a full recovery prior to the 2025-26 season. Bufkin struggled to see consistent run for the Hawks across 10 regular-season appearances, averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12.4 minutes.