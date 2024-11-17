Kobe Bufkin Injury: Remains out Sunday
Bufkin (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bufkin has yet to make his season debut for the Hawks while working his way back from a dislocated right shoulder he sustained during the preseason. The 21-year-old's next chance to suit up will come in the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday against the Kings.
