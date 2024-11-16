Kobe Bufkin Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Bufkin (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Bufkin continues to work his way back from a dislocated right shoulder that he suffered during the preseason in October. He spent the past week in the G League to get some practice time, and while he was recalled by the Hawks on Friday, he doesn't appear ready to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut Sunday. Bufkin's next chance to play will be Monday against the Kings.