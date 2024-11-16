Fantasy Basketball
Kobe Bufkin headshot

Kobe Bufkin Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Bufkin (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Bufkin continues to work his way back from a dislocated right shoulder that he suffered during the preseason in October. He spent the past week in the G League to get some practice time, and while he was recalled by the Hawks on Friday, he doesn't appear ready to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut Sunday. Bufkin's next chance to play will be Monday against the Kings.

Kobe Bufkin
Atlanta Hawks
