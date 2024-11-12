Fantasy Basketball
Kobe Bufkin Injury: Will be re-evaluated in one week

Published on November 12, 2024

Bufkin (shoulder) is progressing through is rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Bufkin has yet to appear in a game this season due to his shoulder injury, but his recovery process seems to have gone well enough for him to potentially return soon. The Hawks have a myriad of injuries they are dealing with at the moment, so potentially getting Bufkin back would be massive for their guard rotation.

