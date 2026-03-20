Kobe Bufkin News: Assigned to G League

The Lakers assigned Bufkin to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Bufkin will rejoin South Bay for its game against the Grand Rapids Gold on Friday. The two-way player is averaging 26.2 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.8 minutes per contest through 22 G League outings this season.