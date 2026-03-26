Kobe Bufkin headshot

Kobe Bufkin News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Bufkin was assigned to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Bufkin will report to the G League and figures to be available to get some work Thursday night against Sioux Falls. He could also be recalled in time to join the Lakers for Friday's matchup with the Nets.

Kobe Bufkin
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Bufkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Bufkin See More
Summer League Stars: Buzelis, Holland & More Shine Bright in Las Vegas
NBA
Summer League Stars: Buzelis, Holland & More Shine Bright in Las Vegas
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
252 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
April 12, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 1, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 30, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
March 28, 2024