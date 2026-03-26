Kobe Bufkin News: Assigned to G League
Bufkin was assigned to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.
Bufkin will report to the G League and figures to be available to get some work Thursday night against Sioux Falls. He could also be recalled in time to join the Lakers for Friday's matchup with the Nets.
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