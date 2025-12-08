Due to a mounting list of injuries, the Grizzlies were granted a hardship exception Nov. 24, with the team ultimately electing to bring Bufkin aboard as a temporary 16th member of the roster. He didn't end up appearing in any games during his time with Memphis, and now that he's back on the open market, Bufkin is eligible to sign with a new NBA team at any point. Bufkin has since linked back up with the G League's South Bay Lakers, with whom he had been playing before signing with Memphis. He had a big game in his return to the South Bay lineup Sunday, scoring 42 points (13-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in a 141-130 win over the Rip City Remix.