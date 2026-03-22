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Kobe Bufkin News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Lakers recalled Bufkin from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Bufkin and Adou Thiero were both inactive for Saturday's 105-104 win over the Magic, but the two will rejoin the Lakers ahead of their next game Monday in Detroit. Bufkin hasn't typically been included in the rotation when the Lakers are at full strength, but he could be needed to handle some minutes if Rui Hachimura (calf) and Marcus Smart (ankle) -- both of whom are listed as questionable -- are unable to play Monday.

Kobe Bufkin
Los Angeles Lakers
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