Kobe Bufkin News: Back with parent club
The Lakers recalled Bufkin from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Bufkin and Adou Thiero were both inactive for Saturday's 105-104 win over the Magic, but the two will rejoin the Lakers ahead of their next game Monday in Detroit. Bufkin hasn't typically been included in the rotation when the Lakers are at full strength, but he could be needed to handle some minutes if Rui Hachimura (calf) and Marcus Smart (ankle) -- both of whom are listed as questionable -- are unable to play Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Bufkin See More
-
General NBA Article
Summer League Stars: Buzelis, Holland & More Shine Bright in Las Vegas248 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1April 1, 2024
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 30March 30, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 28March 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Bufkin See More