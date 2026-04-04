Kobe Bufkin News: Back with parent club
The Lakers recalled Bufkin from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Rather than sticking around with South Bay for its Western Conference Finals matchup versus the Stockton Kings on Sunday, Bufkin will rejoin the parent club ahead of the final game of its road trip Sunday in Dallas. Bufkin helped South Bay advance to the third round of the G League playoffs after producing 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes Friday in a 112-97 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the Western Conference Semifinals.
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