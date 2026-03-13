Kobe Bufkin News: Dispatched to G League
The Lakers assigned Bufkin to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Bufkin will suit up for South Bay in its home game against the Iowa Wolves on Friday but will likely rejoin the parent club ahead of its next game Saturday versus the Nuggets in Los Angeles.
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