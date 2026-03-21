Kobe Bufkin News: Doesn't play against Gold

Bufkin was not available for Friday's 111-98 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to personal reasons.

Bufkin was assigned to the G League team Friday but ended up seeing no action. While it's unclear if that will be the case again in Saturday's game versus Grand Rapids, the guard might remain on assignment with South Bay, where he made his last appearance on March 13. He's averaging 26.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the G League regular season.