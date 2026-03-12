Kobe Bufkin News: Headed to G League
The Lakers assigned Bufkin to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday.
Bufkin will practice with South Bay on Thursday, but it's unclear if the third-year guard will rejoin the parent club for its game later in the evening against the Bulls. Even if Bufkin is active for Thursday's contest, he's unlikely to be featured in head coach JJ Redick's rotation.
