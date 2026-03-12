Kobe Bufkin headshot

Kobe Bufkin News: Headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 8:57am

The Lakers assigned Bufkin to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

Bufkin will practice with South Bay on Thursday, but it's unclear if the third-year guard will rejoin the parent club for its game later in the evening against the Bulls. Even if Bufkin is active for Thursday's contest, he's unlikely to be featured in head coach JJ Redick's rotation.

Kobe Bufkin
Los Angeles Lakers
