Kobe Bufkin News: Out Friday due to personal issue
Bufkin was inactive Friday for the G League South Bay Lakers' 111-98 win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to a personal matter.
The Lakers don't list Bufkin on their injury report for Saturday's game against the Magic, so whatever personal matter kept the third-year guard from playing in the G League on Friday isn't expected to affect his availability at the NBA level.
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