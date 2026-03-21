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Kobe Bufkin News: Out Friday due to personal issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 12:22pm

Bufkin was inactive Friday for the G League South Bay Lakers' 111-98 win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to a personal matter.

The Lakers don't list Bufkin on their injury report for Saturday's game against the Magic, so whatever personal matter kept the third-year guard from playing in the G League on Friday isn't expected to affect his availability at the NBA level.

Kobe Bufkin
Los Angeles Lakers
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