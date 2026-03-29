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Kobe Bufkin News: Rejoins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

The Lakers recalled Bufkin from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Though he was assigned to South Bay ahead of Saturday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Bufkin ended up being inactive for the contest due to a right shoulder injury. The fact that Bufkin has been recalled by the Lakers could suggest that the shoulder issue isn't anything that will affect his availability for Monday's game against the Wizards, though his status won't be known one way or the other until the team posts its next injury report.

Kobe Bufkin
Los Angeles Lakers
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