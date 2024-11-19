Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kobe Bufkin headshot

Kobe Bufkin News: Serves as backup PG in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 7:17am

Bufkin (shoulder) tallied five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 12 minutes off the bench in Monday's 109-108 win over the Kings.

The second-year player had missed the Hawks' first 14 games of the season while recovering from a right shoulder subluxation suffered late in the preseason before he was cleared to make his debut Monday. He immediately supplanted Keaton Wallace in the rotation and served as the backup to Trae Young, who covered the other 36 minutes at point guard. Though Bufkin has the ability to play off the ball, the Hawks are now back to full strength on the wing after Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) returned to action Monday following an extended absence of his own, so Bufkin may struggle to see his minutes tick upward unless Young misses time.

Kobe Bufkin
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now