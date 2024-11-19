Kobe Bufkin News: Serves as backup PG in debut

Bufkin (shoulder) tallied five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 12 minutes off the bench in Monday's 109-108 win over the Kings.

The second-year player had missed the Hawks' first 14 games of the season while recovering from a right shoulder subluxation suffered late in the preseason before he was cleared to make his debut Monday. He immediately supplanted Keaton Wallace in the rotation and served as the backup to Trae Young, who covered the other 36 minutes at point guard. Though Bufkin has the ability to play off the ball, the Hawks are now back to full strength on the wing after Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) returned to action Monday following an extended absence of his own, so Bufkin may struggle to see his minutes tick upward unless Young misses time.