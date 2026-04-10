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Kobe Bufkin News: Waived by Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Bufkin was waived by the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers will open up a roster spot by cutting ties with Bufkin. He made a total of 16 appearances at the NBA level for an average of 7.4 minutes per contest.

Kobe Bufkin
 Free Agent
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