Kobe Bufkin News: Waived by Lakers
Bufkin was waived by the Lakers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Lakers will open up a roster spot by cutting ties with Bufkin. He made a total of 16 appearances at the NBA level for an average of 7.4 minutes per contest.
Kobe Bufkin
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Bufkin See More
-
General NBA Article
Summer League Stars: Buzelis, Holland & More Shine Bright in Las Vegas267 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12April 12, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1April 1, 2024
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 30March 30, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 28March 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Bufkin See More