Kobe Johnson News: All-around impact in win

Johnson notched 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists during 38 minutes in Thursday's 128-121 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Johnson was active on both ends of the floor as he helped his side to its fourth successive victory. The versatile player scored his most points in his last 10 G League games, and the five steals were a season-high mark for him. Additionally, he posted a double-double for the fifth time in 27 appearances.