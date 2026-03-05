Kobe Johnson News: Scores 15 points in return

Johnson (hand) collected 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Thursday's 140-121 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Following a month-long absence with a hand injury, Johnson started in his return to the court and didn't appear to have a minutes restriction. Thursday was the 12th time through 19 G League regular-season appearances that the undrafted rookie put up at least 15 points.