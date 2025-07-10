Kobe Sanders News: Agrees to two-way deal
The Clippers and Sanders have agreed to a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Los Angeles chose Sanders with No. 50 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the second-rounder is all set to be part of the roster for 2025-26. The two-way deal suggests Sanders could open the season with the G League's San Diego Clippers, as he may have a hard time cracking the NBA rotation while the team's frontcourt is heathy. Sanders is also participating in the Summer League ahead of the new campaign.
