After receiving garbage-time run in two of the Clippers' first three games of the season, Sanders missed five consecutive contests due to a knee sprain before being cleared to return to action ahead of Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Suns. He didn't play in that contest and also failed to get off the bench in Monday's three-point loss to the Hawks, but the rookie second-round pick ended up seeing significant playing time Wednesday. After the contest, head coach Tyronn Lue told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com that Sanders and other young players like Jordan Miller, Cam Christie and Kobe Brown will likely be included in the rotation moving forward. However, the Clippers may not have minutes available for all four players once Kawhi Leonard (ankle\/foot) eventually returns, perhaps at some point during LA's upcoming six-game road trip.