Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Drops 17 off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Sanders posted 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to the Thunder.

The rookie forward has seen more court time the last three games as the Clippers wrap up their schedule and prepare for the Play-In Tournament, and Sanders has taken advantage of the opportunity. He's sunk exactly three three-pointers in each contest, averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 threes, 2.3 boards, 2.3 steals and 1.3 assists in 22.7 minutes while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent (9-for-16) from beyond the arc. Sanders seems likely to maintain his elevated role over the final two games of the regular season.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
69 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
72 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
79 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
79 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
80 days ago