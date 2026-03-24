Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Drops 19 in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:14am

Sanders provided 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-96 win over the Bucks.

The 19 points were Sanders' best offensive performance since Jan. 5, when he dropped 20 on the Warriors. The rookie forward has found a fairly consistent role in the Clippers' frontcourt rotation in March, and over his last 10 appearances (four starts), he's averaging 7.6 points, 2.1 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.3 steals in 19.7 minutes.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
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