Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Drops out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 12:41pm

Sanders (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Clippers' 126-118 win over the Knicks.

With head coach Tyronn Lue cutting his rotation down from 10 to nine men Monday, Sanders ended up being the odd man out. Sanders had appeared in each of the previous seven games and shot 58.3 percent from the field in 19.4 minutes per contest over that stretch, but it's difficult to see his continuing to receive steady playing time now that Darius Garland has been cleared to play 30-plus minutes. Regaining a spot in the rotation will only become more difficult for Sanders once John Collins (neck) receives the green light to return.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
49 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
50 days ago