Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Exits rotation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Sanders (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 115-114 win over the Nuggets.

Though the Clippers upgraded him from a two-way contract to a standard deal over the All-Star break, Sanders ended up dropping out of the rotation for the first time since Nov. 10, ending a streak of 44 consecutive appearances. With Derrick Jones recently returning from an extended injury-related absence and with the Clippers bringing aboard Bennedict Mathurin at the trade deadline to bolster their depth on the wing, Sanders looks like he could be the odd man out of head coach Tyronn Lue's nine-man rotation. Sanders may at least temporarily reclaim a role on the second unit for Friday's game against the Lakers, as veteran Nicolas Batum (18 minutes Thursday) could be a candidate to rest for the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
32 days ago