Kobe Sanders News: Joining starting five
Sanders is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Sanders will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous two contests. Across 12 starts, the Nevada product is averaging 11.2 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Darius Garland (toe) is slated to make his team debut Monday, though he'll do so in a reserve role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3031 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2734 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2041 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2041 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More