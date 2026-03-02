Kobe Sanders News: Joining starting five

Sanders is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Sanders will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous two contests. Across 12 starts, the Nevada product is averaging 11.2 points while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Darius Garland (toe) is slated to make his team debut Monday, though he'll do so in a reserve role.