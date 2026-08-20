Kobe Sanders News: Not guaranteed minutes
The Clippers' addition of Max Strus further crowds a wing rotation that already presented Sanders with a difficult path to immediate playing time.
Strus should command regular minutes because of his shooting and ability to play off the Clippers' primary creators, potentially pushing developmental players such as Sanders further down the depth chart. Sanders therefore projects as more of a long-term option than a player likely to make a fantasy impact.
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