Kobe Sanders News: Reverting to bench role
Sanders won't start Saturday's game against the Kings, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
The rookie second-rounder got the spot start in place of Darius Garland (toe) during Friday's win over Chicago, though Sanders will slide to the second unit with Garland back in action. Sanders has averaged 6.0 points in 11.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.
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