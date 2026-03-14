Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Reverting to bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Sanders won't start Saturday's game against the Kings, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The rookie second-rounder got the spot start in place of Darius Garland (toe) during Friday's win over Chicago, though Sanders will slide to the second unit with Garland back in action. Sanders has averaged 6.0 points in 11.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
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