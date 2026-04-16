Kobe Sanders headshot

Kobe Sanders News: Sees 11 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sanders ended Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to Golden State with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three assists across 11 minutes.

Sanders was the ninth rotation player for the Clippers as their season came to an end. He made a total of 68 regular-season appearances and was never close to standard-league fantasy appeal with averages of 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Sanders See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
76 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
79 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
86 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
86 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks
Author Image
Dan Bruno
87 days ago